Petition Calls for Putin's Alleged Mistress to Be Deported From Switzerland

As the search for assets linked to Vladimir Putin's cronies continues, his alleged mistress has also come into the crosshairs.

Alina Kabaeva, a 38-year-old former Olympic gymnast, is said to be living in seclusion in a ski resort in Switzerland. There are growing calls for her to be deported.

Video shows Kabaeva, who reportedly has four children with Putin, dancing the night away at a party in Moscow in December, before the invasion of Ukraine.

A Change.org petition tells the Swiss authorities: “It's time to reunite Putin with his Eva Braun” — a cutting reference to Adolf Hitler's notorious mistress.

Published reports say Kabaeva’s friends are asking her to use her influence with Putin to stop the bloodshed.

“He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her,” a source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, there are growing fears that Putin may resort to tactical nuclear weapons to break the bloody stalemate in Ukraine and "gain the upper hand after battlefield losses," The New York Times reported.

Some missiles are capable of carrying small nuclear warheads. The nukes are a third the power of the bomb that destroyed the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.

“It is a strategic game changer,” retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said.

U.S. Defense Department officials estimate Russia has lost about 10% of the ground troops sent in for the invasion of Ukraine.

