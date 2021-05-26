The glimmering skyline of Philadelphia is a little dimmer these days as part of a voluntary program called “Lights Out Philly” to prevent migrating birds from crashing into tall buildings. When night falls, office towers and apartment buildings dim their lights.

“I want to save birds’ lives,” condo manager Lisa Belfiglio told Inside Edition. “We turn it off at 11 p.m. for the birds, so we dim the lights in the building. The residents also would turn the lights down in their unit.”

Each year, flocks of birds migrate from the south, using the stars to navigate. But when flying over big cities, bright lights can disorient them. Sadly, researchers estimate that as many as 1 billion birds in the United States are killed each year after hitting buildings.

“They could be going 30 miles an hour and then they hit, and they’re often dead,” volunteer Stephen Maciejewski, who patrols downtown looking for dead and injured birds, told Inside Edition.

“If they hit really high and going fast, they bounce far, so they could land in the street or they could land in the subway entrance,” Maciejewski said.

Injured birds are brought to the Schuylkill Center, where they are nursed back to health and released.

