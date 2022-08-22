A pilot says he’s “embarrassed,” but lucky to be alive after running out of fuel and crash-landing into a Florida neighborhood.

Shocking video shows the single engine Cessna skidding and slamming into a driveway in Orlando.

“It was pilot error. Just trying to do too much, rushing, a big mistake. I have more than 10,000 hours, and I’ve never run out of fuel, so I’m embarrassed,” Remy Colin told Inside Edition.

“I said, ‘Mayday, mayday, I’m going down.’ I said, ‘I’m probably going to die,’ so the best solution there was to let the plane stall. It slowed my fall enough that I didn’t die, and I was able to bounce to put in the trees and not hurt anyone else,” Colin said.

Colin only suffered minor scratches and bruises. He says he’s ready to get back in the sky.

“Maybe I became a little complacent, so it was a big eye opener for me. Trust me, I learned a lot from that mistake,” Colin said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Related Stories