A British pilot trainee has died after a mosquito bite on her forehead eventually led to an infection in her brain, according to reports.

Oriana Pepper, 21, was training to be an airline pilot and was killed after being bitten by a mosquito in Antwerp, Belgium, last year, according to the New York Post.

She then suffered an infection that moved to her brain, according to the BBC.

She then went to the emergency room after the bite became swollen and infected, she was prescribed antibiotics and sent home, the New York Post reported.

Two days later, her boyfriend brought her back to the hospital in Suffolk, England, after she collapsed. Five days after returning to the hospital on July 12, 2021, she passed away, according to reports.

The cause of death was septic emboli in the brain.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley released a statement obtained by The Independent on Wednesday and said Pepper died “as a result of a serious infection caused by an insect bite to the forehead”.

“An infection has entered Oriana’s skin following a bite by an insect. It’s then gone into the carotid artery of the neck and led to septic emboli in her brain,” he said. “I’ve never seen a case like this before. It’s just one of those things that’s just such an unfortunate tragedy for a young lady who clearly had a wonderful career and life ahead of her.”

Her parents, Tristan and Louisa Pepper, issued a statement also obtained by The Independent in which they said their daughter “loved nothing better than to go flying with her dad and her brother Oliver, also a trainee commercial pilot.”

Her father added his daughter used to describe flying as “having an office in the sky amongst the clouds.”

