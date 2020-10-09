Police ID Girl Found in Delaware Park as Emma Cole, Mother and Her Husband Arrested



Delaware police have identified the young girl whose remains were found in a softball field in Delaware in 2019 as 3-year-old Emma Cole. The Smyrna police made an apparent "breakthrough" in a 13-month-old case involving the human remains of a young girl, and the names of the persons of interest have been released as the girl's mother, 28-year-old Kristie Haas, and her husband, 38-year-old Brandon Haas, who were both arrested and charged in Pennsylvania, Delaware Online reported.

The couple was arrested "without prior requisition," which grants authorities the ability to take someone into police custody related to out-of-state charges, the outlet reported. It is unknown if any charges have been filed against the couple in Delaware and what those charges might be.

Police were called to Little Lass Fields which serve as softball fields for young girls in the neighborhood and across the road from a middle school, on Sept. 13, 2019, around 4:30 p.m. on Duck Creek Parkway, Delaware Online reported. Someone called the police when their dog retrieved a bone that resembled a human, ABC reported.

According to their Facebook pages, Brandon and Kristie Haas were married in May 2017. When Emma was discovered, the couple was living in a home on North New Street –– about a mile from the fields where she was found, according to records referenced by the outlet. The pair was later evicted from their single-story house in October 2019, according to court records.

A photo of three children in black-and-white was posted as a cover photo on Kristie's profile in July 2017. Four children are pictured in Brandon's cover photo posted in August 2018.

Their bond was set to $1 million by a Pennsylvania judge, according to the report.

