A child hasn’t been seen since 2019, but police say they were only notified of that recently.

“As you know, more than two years have passed since Harmony was last seen,” Chief Allen D. Aldenberg from the Manchester Police Department said in a press conference. “That puts us at a disadvantage, and the public's help is greatly needed.”

Harmony Montgomery would be 7 years old now.

The last known sighting of her was when police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they responded to a call for service at her home. The chief would not give details about that call or say who the child was with at the time.

But now they’re asking for anyone who might have seen her over the past two years to get in touch with them.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important any and all tips are,” Aldenberg added. “Even if you believe you saw this little girl a year ago or two years ago, please call in. Knowing where she was will help us narrow down where she is now.”

Harmony is believed to be 4 feet tall now. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

While police aren’t revealing much about their investigation, they say they are still hopeful that they will find Harmony alive and well.

Anyone with information on Harmony Montgomery is asked to call police in Manchester, New Hampshire.

