Police Say Suspect in LA Home Invasion Is Linked to Murder of Mother-of-Five in Maryland
Rachel Morin, 37, was murdered while hiking in Maryland two weeks ago.
Police have released video of a mystery man as part of their investigation into the murder of a mother of five in Maryland.
According to police, DNA from a suspect in a home invasion in Los Angeles matches a sample taken from victim Rachel Morin - whose body was found on the other side of the country.
Police now believe that the man seen in the video is the man who murdered Morin.
The shirtless suspect is seen leaving a home where he allegedly assaulted a young woman.
He is described as being a Hispanic man in his 20s weighing between 150 and 160 pounds and standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Morin's boyfriend, who issued a public statement after her death last week saying that he played no role in her murder, is now calling this new suspect "scum of the earth."
The 37-year-old mother's murder happened two weeks ago on the popular Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.
Authorities still do not know if Morin went hiking alone
