Pop-Up Stores Modeled After Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Open in New York and Los Angeles

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:17 PM PST, November 10, 2021

The stores opened on November 6 and feature many familiar locations from the show.

Fans of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" will have the opportunity for a limited time to immerse themselves in replica sets and buy themed merch at pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles.

"This is the first official 'Stranger Things' store," Philipp Edelmann, the manager of Experiences at Netflix, said.

The stores feature many familiar spots from the show too

"So, we have Joyce's living room. We have the Starcourt Mall. We have a Russian lab with a working 'rift' engine, Edelmann explains. "We have Hawkins high with rats in a locker and, of course, the Palace Arcade, where you can play the iconic games that are featured in the show."

And here's the literal twist: the store even turns upside down every 20 minutes.

The stores opened on "Stranger Things" day, November 6. In the show, that's the date Will Byers went missing in 1983, and his disappearance is what set the whole story into motion.

As for the season four premiere? Netflix is dropping that next summer.

Related Stories

Tourists Flock to 'Stranger Things' Series Location in Small Georgia Town
How 'Stranger Things' Is Fueling '80s Nostalgia
Coke Is Bringing Back the Most Hated Drink in History for 'Stranger Things'
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Apparently Faked Skincare TutorialEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His
Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His
1

Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His

Human Interest
Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record
Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record
2

Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record

Human Interest
Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok
Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok
3

Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok

Crime
Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert
Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert
4

Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert

News
Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens
Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens
5

Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens

Entertainment