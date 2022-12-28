Pope Francis Says Predecessor Ex-Pope Benedict, 95, Is Very Ill

Pope Francis is asking for prayers for his predecessor, the former papal Benedict, who at 95 is said to be very ill.

Pope Francis has asked those who have visited Vatican City for his final audience of the year Wednesday to pray for his predecessor as his health has deteriorated. BBC reported that it has worsened in recent hours.

Pope Francis has told those who made the pilgrimage to Vatican City to "pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict.”

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church," Francis said. "He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the church, until the end.”

A Vatican spokesperson told NBC "I can confirm that in the last few hours, his condition worsened due to age. The situation at present is under control, monitored constantly by doctors.”

In 2013, Benedict became the first leader of the Catholic Church to stand down in 600 years, citing advanced age.

Formerly the Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, Benedict was born in Marktl, Bavaria, in 1927. Benedict was drafted into the German anti-aircraft corps at 16, and was briefly detained by United States troops in 1945 before being released back to the seminary and was ordained in 1951.

An independent report in January 2022 found that Benedict had failed to act in four cases of sexual assault when he served as the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982. He later apologized for the handling of the cases, but admitted no wrongdoing.

Following the death of Pope John Paul II, Benedict was announced the head of the Catholic Church in 2005.

