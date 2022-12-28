About 60 million people passed away in 2022, including some of the world's most notable icons and leaders.

Among them was Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96. Inside Edition Digital reporter TC Newman was reporting outside from London at the very moment the news broke.

“You could definitely notice a hush come across the crowd as the flag started to lower on the top of Buckingham palace,” Newman reported.

A bulletin was posted at the gates of the palace. It read, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

In July, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was giving this speech when he was assassinated.

In August, Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, died at age 91. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright died in March at 84.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died in July after she fell down the stairs of her New York home.

NBA legend Bill Russell passed away in July at 88. Russell wasn’t just a basketball player but also a civil rights activist, just like Oscar winner and Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier who passed in January at 94.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian David McCullough died in August at 89. Booker Prize-winning writer Hilary Mantel died in September at the age of 70. CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw died in September at 82.

Activist and Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes – who cofounded “Ms.” magazine – died in December at the age of 84.

The loss of stars of screens large and small as well as the athletes who shook the world had many mourning.

Notable comedians like Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Leslie Jordan died in 2022, as well as singers like Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd, Aaron Carter and Irene Cara.

The beloved Angela Lansbury died in October. A statement from her family said "Dame Angela Lansbury died peacefully at home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday." The British born actress is best known for playing the intrepid detective in “Murder, She Wrote,” which was the longest running detective series in the history of television.

Nichelle Nichols died in July at age 89. She played Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series.



Oscar-winner William Hurt died in March at age 71.

In September, one of the world’s most influential filmmakers, Jean-Luc Godard, died at 90.

Director Peter Bogdanovich died in January at 82.

“Cheers” star Kirstie Alley died in early December. The actress passed away at age 71 after a short battle with colon cancer.

“Sesame Street” lost two of its pillars in 2022. Emilio Delgado, who played Luis the Fix-It shop owner, died in March at age 81. Neighbor Bob McGrath, who was one of the founding cast members of the show, died in December. He was 90.

It was a tough year for Hollywood tough guys. Ray Liotta of “Goodfellas” fame died in May at 67. His "Goodfellas" co-star Paul Sorvino died in July at 83.Tony Sirico, aka Paulie Walnuts on “The Sopranos,” died in July at 79. That same week, James Caan, one of the stars of “The Godfather,” and “Elf,” died at age 82.

"It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore, because he was so alive and daring," Caan’s “Godfather” co-star Al Pacino said after he died.

In August, Anne Heche succumbed to injuries she sustained from an automobile accident.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Paul Silas died in December at 79. Hockey’s Guy Lafleur died in April at 70. Football’s Len Dawson died in August at 87. Baseball mourned the loss of 94-year-old Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in August. The sport also said goodbye to two Hall of Fame pitchers – in October, Bruce Sutter, who was 69, and Gaylord Perry, 84, in December. And New Yorker baseball writer Roger Angell died in May at 101.

Fashion figure and creative force Andre Leon Talley died in January at 73. Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died in August at 84.

We lost several noted musicians in 2022.

In January, singer Meat Loaf passed away. The 74-year-old legend died in a hospital outside Nashville where he lived. His wife Deborah and two daughters were at his side.

Early May saw the passing of Naomi Judd at 76.

Olivia Newton-John died in August at 73. The singer and actress, who starred in “Grease,” one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, spent her final days away from Hollywood, on her ranch.

Loretta Lynn died in October. She was born a coal miner’s daughter, but she became the queen of country music. Music legend Loretta Lynn died peacefully in her sleep today at the age of 90.

Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis also passed in October at 87.

Former child star Aaron Carter died in November. Carter was once on top of the music charts. Then, substance abuse and mental health issues consumed his life. The 34-year-old was found dead in his bathtub.

Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan died in February at 57.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March while on tour in Colombia. He was 50.

Rapper Coolio died in September at age 59.

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who played with John Coltrane, also died in September. He was 81.

In October, Haitian singer MikaBen died of a heart attack on stage in Paris. He was 41.

Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in November – he was just 28.

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died in November at 79. “Fame” and “Flashdance” singer Irene Cara died in November, aged 63.

Dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss died in December. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife Allison Holker, 34, told People. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255 or by dialing 988. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

