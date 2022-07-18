Ivana Trump’s death has official been ruled an accident, as authorities determined she died after falling down the stairs at her Manhattan townhouse.

The staircase in her home had always concerned her longtime travel companion, Nikki Haskell, who told Inside Edition, “I was always concerned about her being on that staircase.”

“I was so upset,” Haskell said of finding out her best friend had died. “They told me she had fallen down these stairs in her house, which I always hated. I always thought they were treacherous. It was like, I couldn't believe it actually happened.”

One million Americans are injured on stairs every year.

The most common types of injuries are sprains, strains, bruises and broken bones.

The highest injury rates occur in adults over the age of 85 and children under 3 years old.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Trump suffered “blunt impact injuries to her torso.” Fall injury expert Dr. Patricia Quigley said Trump may have rolled down the stairs as she fell, hitting each stair as she went down.

According to reports, Trump’s body was found next to a cup of spilled coffee, leading some to wonder if she may have been carrying the cup when she fell.

Experts caution against carrying anything while climbing or descending stairs, and those who may need additional support should consider installing a stairlift in their home, if logistically and economically feasible.

They cost between $2,000 and $5,000, though some of the expense may be covered by insurance.

