Starbucks is closing 16 stores in several cities across America, citing safety reasons, including one busy location right on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Just one block away, there were three murders in the past month due to gun violence. Steps away there are a row of tents inhabited by the homeless.

A Starbucks customer is upset to hear it’s closing, but understands why.

“I bring my son with me all the time, and it’s scary sometimes,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles police union blames the local district attorney.

“I think the No. 1 reason is D.A. George Gascon and his revolving door, get out of jail free cards, where suspects are getting out of jail faster than Starbucks employees can make lattes,” Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz said.

Six stores will close in both Los Angeles and Seattle, along with other locations in Portland, Philadelphia and D.C.

Starbucks will also provide guidance to baristas on how to deal with an active shooter

The company is also changing its policy of having all bathrooms open to the public, even non-paying customers. It will now be up to store operators to decide who uses the restrooms.

