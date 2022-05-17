As abortion debates rage across the country, Starbucks has told its employees that travel costs will be reimbursed to workers seeking to end their pregnancies.

Following the recent leak of U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the coffee company said it would pay travel costs for workers who journey more than 100 miles to obtain an abortion.

"Like many of you, I'm deeply concerned by the draft Supreme Court opinion related to the constitutional right to abortion that was first established by Roe v. Wade," wrote human resources executive Sara Kelly.

"I know this is weighing on many of you, so let me be clear up front — regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare. And when actions impact your access to healthcare, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported," she said.

The 1973 landmark high-court decision made access to abortions a constitutional right. The leaked draft opinion, which the Supreme Court said was authentic, may or may not be handed down in the coming weeks.

The draft opinion indicated abortion laws would revert to state control.

"At Starbucks, we have 240,000 U.S. partners with diverse views. That’s okay, because it’s what makes us Starbucks. My hope is that we will continue to honor and respect one another," the memo said.

