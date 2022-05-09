Miss. Governor Defends Abortion Ban That Includes Incest Survivors, Doesn't Rule Out Banning Contraception

Politics
Miss. Governor
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.Getty
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 10:10 AM PDT, May 9, 2022

Mississippi is one of 13 states poised to outlaw abortion if U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending a controversial state abortion law that would force girls and women who become pregnant through incest to carry the babies to term.

Appearing Sunday on CNN, journalist Jake Tapper asked, “Why is it acceptable in your state to force girls who are victims of incest to carry those children to term?”

Reeves answered, “When you look at the number of (abortions) that actually involve incest, it’s less than 1 percent."

Mississippi is one of 13 states that have passed "trigger laws" that will quickly ban abortion if the landmark case of Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The only exemptions would be cases of rape or if the mother's life is endangered.

When asked why incest survivors were not exempted in Mississippi's trigger law, Reeves replied, “Well, that’s gonna be the law because in 2007, the Mississippi legislature passed it.” 

draft ruling by the current high court that would reverse Roe was leaked last week. That disclosure ignited fierce demonstrations and political condemnations against knocking down the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right and gave women across the country the prerogative to end unwanted pregnancies.

Tapper also pressed Reeves on whether his state would move to end contraception methods such as IUDs and "morning-after" pills. The governor did not directly respond to the question. “That is not what we’re focused on at this time,” Reeves replied.

The trigger laws already in place would effectively ban all abortions except in cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger. Legislators in states including Missouri and Idaho have suggested that contraception devices such as IUDs, which have been used for decades, and emergency birth control pills that are taken in the days following conception, could face legal re-examination.

Nearly half of the country's states have signaled they are prepared to initiate restrictions or bans on abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned. 

If that decision were to be overturned, a woman's access to abortion would be controlled by individual states.

Related Stories

DC Police Allegedly Discover 5 Fetuses in Home Owned by Anti-Abortion Activist
Idaho Passes Abortion Legislation Modeled After Texas's 6-Week Ban
Supreme Court Draft Opinion Overrules Roe v. Wade and Overturns Abortion Rights Federally Protected Since 1973
Supreme Court Surrounded by Fences After Roe v Wade Abortion Rights Opinion LeakPolitics

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Diesel Mix-Up at Gas Station Results in Hefty Repair Bills for Customers at the Pump
Diesel Mix-Up at Gas Station Results in Hefty Repair Bills for Customers at the Pump
1

Diesel Mix-Up at Gas Station Results in Hefty Repair Bills for Customers at the Pump

News
Elon Musk Suggests That Vladimir Putin Wants Him Dead
Elon Musk Suggests That Vladimir Putin Wants Him Dead
2

Elon Musk Suggests That Vladimir Putin Wants Him Dead

News
Toxic AC Leak Theorized as Possible Cause in Mysterious Deaths of Americans at Bahamas Resort
Toxic AC Leak Theorized as Possible Cause in Mysterious Deaths of Americans at Bahamas Resort
3

Toxic AC Leak Theorized as Possible Cause in Mysterious Deaths of Americans at Bahamas Resort

News
Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Goes on Trial in Boston Court for Sex Charges
Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Goes on Trial in Boston Court for Sex Charges
4

Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Goes on Trial in Boston Court for Sex Charges

Crime
Alabama Fugitive Murder Suspect Casey White Possibly Spotted at Indiana Car Wash
Alabama Fugitive Murder Suspect Casey White Possibly Spotted at Indiana Car Wash
5

Alabama Fugitive Murder Suspect Casey White Possibly Spotted at Indiana Car Wash

Crime