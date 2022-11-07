Aaron Carter Said Days Before His Death That He Was 'Ready' to 'Make a Beautiful Life for My Family'

The last chilling videos of Aaron Carter are informing some of his last movements before his sudden death Saturday.

The singer, 34, addressed his battle with addiction live on social media, responding to a question, “Am I sober? Yes, very sober, thank you for asking.”

But during a recent live stream, Carter also read a message he said was from his fiancée, Melanie Martin, that said “If it's true what you're doing, you're not going to end up alive. You're going to die.”

On Saturday, a housekeeper called 911 to report she found the former child star unresponsive in his bathtub in his Los Angeles home.

Neighbor Anthony Cheval heard the housekeeper's screams. “She just kept screaming, ‘he’s dead,’” he said.

As police sealed off the singer's home, Martin arrived in tears.

She posted a video of her sobbing in her car. She shares a 1-year-old son with Carter.

Carter’s older brother, Nick Carter, broke down in tears as he performed with his band, the Backstreet Boys, in London.

Aaron Carter shot to fame in the 1990's when he was just 9 years old, touring with the Backstreet Boys. His chart-topping hits continued for a decade.

At the height of his career, he dated Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply,” Duff wrote on social media after he died.

In his later years he struggled with substance abuse and mental health, appearing on “The Doctors” in 2019, where he admitted to a past addiction to huffing.

Just over a week before his death, Carter wrote on Twitter that he was listing his second home in Lancaster, California, for sale for $800,000.

"Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he tweeted on Oct. 29. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

