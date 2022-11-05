Pop Artist Aaron Carter Reportedly Dead at 34
Carter was also the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.
Actor and pop artist-turned-rapper Aaron Carter has reportedly died. Carter was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.
The 34-year-old was reportedly found dead Saturday morning in the bathtub in his Lancaster, California, home.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a 911 call that a man had drowned in the tub. Additional media outlets confirmed Carter's death.
So far, there is reportedly no information or evidence of foul play.
Carter was born in Tampa, Florida, on December 7, 1987 and began his career opening for the Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour. Carter's self-titled debut was released when he was nine years old. It would be the first of five studio albums he’d put out, the last of which was released in 2018.
Carter’s first album sold a million copies and his second sold three times as much. Singles included “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” which led to him becoming a regular on Nickelodeon.
Later in his career, the singer switched over to rap, while also making numerous television appearances. He was seen on several shows including "Dancing with the Stars", “I Heart Nick Carter” and “The Doctors,” where he revealed he was wrestling with substance abuse.
Carter didn't shy away from discussing his many legal and substance abuse issues, checking into the Betty Ford rehab center in 2011, the first several times he would attend rehab. According to the Hollywood Reporter, his most recent stay occurred earlier this year.
He also ran into some legal trouble, most recently in 2020, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
In 2017, he made headlines when he came out as bisexual to his Twitter followers.
More recently, he appeared on OnlyFans and in a celebrity boxing match with Lamar Odom.
He is survived by his son, Prince.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried AliveCrime
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida WatersHeroes
Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant TableInvestigative
Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel BagCrime
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in PrisonCrime