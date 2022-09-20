Award winning surfer Kalani David passed away over the weekend after suffering a seizure in the water in Costa Rica, People reported.

David, 24, had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which can cause rapid heart rate and seizures, People reported.

The former world junior surfing, whose full name was Kalani David Feeney Barrientos, known internationally only by his first names, was born in Hawaii to a Costa Rican mother. He suffered the seizure at Playa Hermosa, Jacó, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, NBC News reported.

“He was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned,” the Judicial Investigation Agency said in a message to The Associated Press. “The death is still under investigation.”

Following his passing, legendary surfer Kelly Slater posted pictures on Instagram of himself and a young David and said, "Kalani was one of the most talented ever surfer/skaters on Earth, constantly pushing the limits every time he was on his feet....Condolences to the huge community of friends Kalani had coast to coast and across the globe."

In June, David took to Instagram to discuss his syndrome and his battle with seizures, saying, “With these seizures I keep having my neurologist said no driving and no surfing until I stop having them. I mean I could surf but, if I was to have one and don't get saved in time I'll either die or become a vegetable because I don't have enough air to my brain.”

"I keep getting lucky, I had a seizure driving and the other in the water within a couple months. The past couple years been having seizures sleeping and just Angels watching over me cause idk how I keep getting so lucky and living thru it all,” he added. “Time to get this stuff in order so I can move ahead in life, at least I can skate and fish!"

Related Stories