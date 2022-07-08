There were shockwaves around the world Friday over the assassination of the former prime minister of Japan.

Shinzo Abe was speaking at a small political rally when a 41-year-old assassin with a “personal grudge” opened fire, shooting Abe in the back.

The suspect was seen lurking in the background just minutes before Abe took the stage. He didn’t even attempt to flee and was taken down by Abe’s security detail, dropping his crude homemade double-barreled gun.

Gun violence is almost unheard of in Japan, which has some of the strictest gun laws on the planet. There was just one death from gun violence in the country in 2021, compared to 20,944 in the United States.

The assassin, a Navy veteran, apparently made his own weapon using metal pipes and wood wrapped in electrical tape. According to experts, it had an "electrically powered" firing mechanism.

Abe was hit twice and was pronounced dead after five hours of surgery.

Abe was well known, having served as Japan's longest-ruling prime minister from 2012 to 2020. He shared a love of golf with former President Donald Trump, who considered him a friend.

Many world leaders are offering their condolences, including Queen Elizabeth, who says she has fond memories of meeting Abe at the palace six years ago.

