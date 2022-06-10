The 911 call made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accused would-be assassin has been released.

When Nicholas Roske, 26, called 911, he was asked if he was coming to hurt the judge and himself and he answered “correct.”



Roske arrived in a taxi outside Justice Kavanagh's Maryland home at 1:05 am Wednesday and was dressed all in black but he got cold feet when he saw two U.S. Marshals standing guard outside, walking away then calling 911, according to authorities.

He told the 911 operator that he brought a “firearm with me but it’s unloaded and locked in a case.” He added that it was in a zip-tied suitcase that was near him. He also admitted to bringing pepper spray, a knife and tools like a crowbar, screwdriver, hammer and duct tape.

Roske was wearing padded hiking boots and admitted he intended to sneak into the justice’s home and shoot him, according to authorities.

Roske then said that after killing Kavanaugh he planned to take his own life, telling the 911 operator, “because I didn’t think I could get away with it.”

More is being learned about Roske in the wake of his arrest to assassinate the Supreme Court justice. He is from California and his parents were apparently on vacation in Hawaii during the incident. A high school friend described him as “really nice,” “kind,” and “on the geekier side.”

Roske allegedly told the FBI that the motive for his attempted assassination was that he was upset about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the New York Post reported.

Roske believed Kavanaugh would loosen gun control laws. He said he found the justice’s address online and concocted his attempted assassination in order to “give his life a purpose,” Roske allegedly told the agent, the New York Post reported.

During his initial appearance in federal court, prosecutors say Roske bought his weapons “for the purpose of breaking into the Justice’s residence and killing the Justice as well as himself.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan asked Roske in court Wednesday following his arrest if he understood the proceedings, Roske, who is being represented by a public defender, told the honor, “I think I have a reasonable enough understanding, but I wouldn’t say I’m thinking clearly.”

Attempts to reach Roske’s attorney for comment by Inside Edition Digital were unsuccessful.

