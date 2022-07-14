Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

She married the New York City real estate mogul in 1977. The Trumps divorced in 1992. She immigrated to America after growing up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia.

The Trumps had three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," her survivors said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

The Trumps' divorce was the stuff of tabloid headlines as the two battled over a financial settlement and Donald famously took up with actress and model Marla Maples.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" her ex-husband posted.

A cause of death was not immediately given.

