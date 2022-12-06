Kirstie Alley Remembered by Fans and Costars, Including John Travolta

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:41 PM PST, December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with cancer. The actress was 71 years old.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kirstie Alley, who died after a short battle with cancer. The actress, who became a household name on “Cheers,” was 71.  

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her two children said in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength."  

Alley last posted on social media in September, appearing healthy while offering to make videos on the celebrity greeting website, Cameo.  

“If you want funny or if you want something sincere,” she said. “I really try to be sincere.” 

Seven months ago, she seemed to be in great spirits when she appeared on “The Masked Singer.” 

“Actually, she kept it from everyone,” her longtime friend of 40 years Wally Crowd tells Inside Edition. “I got a phone call from her secretary last Thursday.” 

He says her secretary broke the horrific news. 

“Stage 4, she’d done nine treatments, so that was like three months of treatments,” he says of what he was told. “She was having back pain. I think she originally went in for that.”  

Alley left Los Angeles last year, selling her 7,000-square foot mansion for $8 million. She moved to Clearwater, Florida, where she owned several properties. Clearwater is also the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, of which Alley was a longtime member.  

Alley launched her Hollywood career by first appearing as a contestant in 1979 on “Match Game.” 

But it was on the 1980's sitcom “Cheers,” starring opposite Ted Danson where she really found fame. She went on to be nominated for eight Emmy awards and took home two statues.  

Today former costars are remembering the actress, including John Travolta, who starred along Alley in the “Look Who’s Talking” movie franchise.  

"I love you Kirstie," Travolta wrote. "I know we will see each other again."

