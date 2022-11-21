Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ Star and Mixed Martial Artist, Dead at 49

By STEPHANIE OFFICER
First Published: 10:11 AM PST, November 21, 2022

His representative, Justine Hunt, reportedly confirmed the actor and mixed martial artist died in Texas.

Actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” franchise, has died. He was 49. 

His representative, Justine Hunt, reportedly confirmed the actor and mixed martial artist died in Texas. Frank reportedly died by suicide. 

A staple in many households in the 1990s, many tuned into the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to find out who the good guys would get next. Frank was one of the show’s original cast members, starting off as the enemy Green Ranger and later becoming the White Ranger and one of the show’s protagonists.

Frank starred in many Power Rangers spinoffs, including 'Wild Force,' 'Turbo,' 'Zeo,' 'Dino Thunder,' 'Megaforce,’ and Ninja Steel.’

He was also professionally trained in many forms of martial arts, including Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He fought professionally from 2008 to 2010.

On Instagram, Walter Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred alongside Frank in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” wrote, “Can’t believe it…RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.” 

Thuy Trang, who played the original Yellow Power Ranger, died in a car accident in 2001 at age 27.

Frank is survived by his four children. Hunt says his family is asking for privacy.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports
5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire
Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire

Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident
Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident

Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life
Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life

Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant

