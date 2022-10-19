Staff dressed as Power Rangers at NōKA Ramen in California came to a woman’s rescue, according to reports.

Staff at the restaurant were dressed as the fictional Power Rangers because NōKA Ramen serves a cocktail called "The Noka Rangers," according to a Twitter user who posted a thread about the situation on Friday.

"The craziest thing just happened at dinner," the user wrote in their initial tweet.

"I'm at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn't safe — and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold.

"Once the woman had expressed she wasn't safe, and she didn't want to go home with this man who was choke holding her, the black power ranger (the manager with a kickass bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave," the tweet read.

"He swung at them. This is when all rangers yelled, 'Huey!'"

According to the tweet, the employee dressed as the Yellow Ranger then blocked the punch from the man and the other employees told the woman to hide in the kitchen.

Per the Twitter thread, the man began using racial slurs and tried to follow the woman into the kitchen, but the Yellow Ranger grabbed the man by his collar and removed him from the restaurant.

According to the social media account of the incident, patrons in the establishment tried to call the police, noting that many inside the restaurant were "shaking & crying."

The hostess — aka the Pink Ranger — told customers their food was "free."

The Twitter user continued, sharing that the man began picking up "chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows,” before later returning with another person.

The two were locked out of the restaurant, and when the police eventually arrived one of the employees told authorities "that the man has now started another fight down the pier,” according to the tweet.

In response to the incident, NōKA Ramen shared a post on Instagram a day after, which featured a photo of staff members in their Power Rangers costumes.

"Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred 💛. Like our heroic namesakes, it's not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It's who and what we are inside that empowers us,” the post read.

"While we're proud of our team for going above and beyond in our time of need, we would like to assure our guests that this event is an anomaly at our restaurant," they continued.

"The safety of our guests and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are fully cooperating with the police in identifying the individual involved,” the restaurant added.

Related Stories