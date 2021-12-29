This year saw lots of famous personalities thrust into the spotlight, often not in a flattering way.

Maybe none more so than Alec Baldwin, who was holding a prop gun, when it fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October.

Rapper Travis Scott also found himself at the center of disaster when crushing crowds at his Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead.

Scott has said he did not hear the repeated calls to stop performing when the chaos began.

In another scandal, Longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison was let go from the popular reality show. Harrison came under fire for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who liked a photo on social media featuring a Confederate flag and attended an old plantation-themed party in 2018.

Several celebrities have faced legal battles, including “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar, who was convicted on child pornography charges.

Duggar later admitted to a porn addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna. The 33-year-old now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Singer R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking charges. The trial lasted for six weeks, with more than a dozen women testifying against him.

Following the verdict, one of R. Kelly’s accusers told Inside Edition, “I just want us to heal and to move forward and for him to sit with himself for the rest of his life in that cell.”

And a Chicago jury found 39-year-old actor Jussie Smollett guilty of orchestrating a fake attack to make himself appear to be the victim of a hate crime.

