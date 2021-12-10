Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case

A woman who alleges Josh Duggar terrorized her during a 2015 sexual encounter is speaking out after the former "19 Kids And Counting" star was convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in an unrelated case in Arkansas.

Ashley Johnston says the conviction is “amazing,” adding that she was “relieved, not just for me, but for everybody else that man has hurt.”

Johnston says she met Duggar in a strip club in Philadelphia, where she was a dancer and that when they went back to her hotel room, Duggar became abusive.

“It was terrifying. I have never experienced such aggression and anger towards a woman,” Johnston said.

After she came forward with the claims, Johnston says she was accused of being a liar “out for money” and “trying to ruin [Duggar’s] life.”

“[Josh Duggar] was very angry, rough, very — to me demented. I thought I was going to die that night,” Johnston said.

Johnston, who is now married with four kids, sued Duggar for battery. Duggar denied the claims and said he had never met Johnston. The lawsuit was dismissed.

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015, when Josh Duggar came under investigation for allegedly fondling five girls in 2002 and 2003, including his younger sisters.

Duggar later admitted to a porn addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna.

“I think you’re a very disgusting man, and I feel sorry for your entire family,” Johnston said.

Following the verdict, Josh Duggar’s parents said they plan to support their daughter-in-law and her children and that their prayers are with their son and all victims of child sexual abuse material.

Related Stories