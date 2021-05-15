A woman who says she met Josh Duggar at a strip club where she worked said the reality TV star became very rough with her while they were intimate in an incident that she told Inside Edition was “terrifying.”

Ashley Johnston said she met Duggar, the eldest son of the Duggar family, who rose to fame as the focus of “19 Kids and Counting,” at a strip club in Philadelphia in 2015.

”He kept coming up to me and asking me to spend private time with me, spend private time with me, kept giving me money for private dances,” she told Inside Edition.

She and Duggar returned to her hotel, where they became intimate, and it was there that things took a turn, she said.

“He was very rough,” Johnston said. “And it got tremendously out of hand. it was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life.”

Johnston sued Duggar for battery. He denied the claims and said he had never even met Johnston. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Now out of the adult industry, Johnston lives quietly in Texas with her husband and four children. She said she had a visceral reaction to learning Duggar was arrested by federal agents two weeks ago on charges of downloading child porn but said wasn’t surprised by the news.

“I was disgusted. I got so sick and so nauseous,” she said. “I wasn't shocked for the least, not even a little bit. He's a predator. Josh Duggar needs to spend, I believe, the rest of his life in prison.”

Duggar was released on bail last Thursday after pleading not guilty to the charges against him. The judge ruled he couldn’t return to the home he shares with his pregnant wife Anna and their six children.

“I feel very sorry for Josh's wife,” Johnston said. “Very sorry.”

