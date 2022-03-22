Popular Candy Company Announces Customizable 'My Peeps'
Peeps and Company is allowing fans to create their own marshmallow chicks in time for Easter.
The arrival of spring means Peep sales. This year, the company is opening up their marshmallow options.
The brand recently announced My Peeps — an option for Peep fans to design their own Peeps.
The marshmallow chicks can be customized to look and taste how customers want. This includes a choice of colors — yellow, pink, or blue — chocolate dips, and toppings.
Chocolate options include a dark, milk, or white chocolate dip that will sit on the bottom half of the chick, in addition to round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut topping.
The personalized orders come in two boxes of six chicks for $29.95, and are now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic ProcessPolitics
Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the CrimeCrime
Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years OnHealth
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a PotatoOffbeat
China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ SaysPolitics