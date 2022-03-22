Popular Candy Company Announces Customizable 'My Peeps'

Offbeat
Yellow marshallow chicks sitting side by sideYellow marshallow chicks sitting side by side
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:09 AM PDT, March 22, 2022

Peeps and Company is allowing fans to create their own marshmallow chicks in time for Easter.

The arrival of spring means Peep sales. This year, the company is opening up their marshmallow options.

The brand recently announced My Peeps — an option for Peep fans to design their own Peeps. 

The marshmallow chicks can be customized to look and taste how customers want. This includes a choice of colors — yellow, pink, or blue — chocolate dips, and toppings.

Chocolate options include a dark, milk, or white chocolate dip that will sit on the bottom half of the chick, in addition to round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut topping.

The personalized orders come in two boxes of six chicks for $29.95, and are now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.

Related Stories

Beeping Eggs Help Visually Impaired Kids Participate in Easter Fun
5 Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Safety Tips You Need to Know
Kids Flock to Jail's Animal Sanctuary for Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by Inmates
Barron Trump Helps Kick Off White House Easter Egg RollPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process
Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process
1

Ketanji Brown Jackson's US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin in Historic Process

Politics
Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime
Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime
2

Virginia Reporter Sierra Jenkins Discovered to Be Killed in Shooting After Editor Calls Her to Cover the Crime

Crime
Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On
Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On
3

Plagued With COVID-Related PTSD and Burnout, the Healthcare Worker's Vocation to Help Endures Even 2 Years On

Health
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
4

Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato

Offbeat
China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says
China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says
5

China Sent Agents to 'Stalk, Harass and Spy On' Dissidents Living in the US, DOJ Says

Politics