The arrival of spring means Peep sales. This year, the company is opening up their marshmallow options.

The brand recently announced My Peeps — an option for Peep fans to design their own Peeps.

The marshmallow chicks can be customized to look and taste how customers want. This includes a choice of colors — yellow, pink, or blue — chocolate dips, and toppings.

Chocolate options include a dark, milk, or white chocolate dip that will sit on the bottom half of the chick, in addition to round confetti sprinkles, nonpareil sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut topping.

The personalized orders come in two boxes of six chicks for $29.95, and are now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.

