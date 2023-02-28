Police are asking for the public's help in finding a popular San Francisco radio host who vanished after leaving a troubling Instagram post.

Jeffrey Vandergrift went missing late Thursday from his home. At the time, he had posted: "Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It’s been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world."

The San Francisco Police Department said the missing man is "at risk," but did not elaborate.

Vandergrift hosted a well-known program on KYLD-FM, a station known as WiLD 94.9, which bills itself as "The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!"

He helmed the "The JV Show" and multiple podcasts covering celebrity news, pop culture and trends.

In a statement, the station said there has been "no trackable activity" on Vandergrift's cellphone, and there has been no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the station said. "JV is loved by everyone here. And we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family."

Vandergrift's Instagram account is now laden with posts from concerned fans who begged him to come forward.

"Listen to your listeners," read one. "We’ve been listening to you since the 1990’s. Now it’s your turn to listen to your listeners. You are so loved!! We still need 40-plus years of listening to you on the radio! Praying for your safe return back to your family."

Another said, "You change the lives of so many. You definitely changed mine. Praying you are OK. What you’ve done for the Bay is unlike anything else. We still need you JV."

His colleagues spoke of him on air Monday.

His fellow 94.9 personalities spoke about his disappearance on the air Monday, ABC7 reported.

"So incredibly difficult, it's difficult for all of us obviously," said his program's co-host.

Anyone who has seen Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and physical description, police said.

