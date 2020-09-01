Porn Star Ron Jeremy Newly Charged With 20 Sexual Assault Counts Involving 12 Women and 15-Year-Old Girl

Pornographic film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 new counts of sexual assault, including rape and sexual assault by restraint, involving 12 women and a 15-year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. The additional charges brings the number of alleged sexual assault victims to 17.

The 67-year-old adult film actor is now accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004. He has been charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object and lewd contact in that alleged attack.

Jeremy is charged with raping seven women and sexually assaulting another 10. The latest counts include five charges of rape and six charges of sexual battery by restraint. The incidents date from 2004 to this year, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty Monday to all of the new counts.

In June, the porn celebrity was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving a fourth victim. The offenses occurred during a five-year period beginning in 2014, the D.A.'s office said.

He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges and is being held in lieu of $6.6 million bail.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a possible sentence of more than 250 years, prosecutors said.

