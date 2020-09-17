Portable Generators Can Be Deadly If Not Used Properly

Hurricane Sally is ripping through the southeast, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. With hundreds of thousands of people living without electricity, many are turning to portable generators to get their power.

Remarkably, when Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana last month, more people died from misusing portable generators than from the wind and floods.

Home improvement expert Steve Siera told Inside Edition that the greatest danger comes from running a generator inside your garage, because of dangerous fumes from the exhaust.

"Running a generator is actually like running 450 cars," Siara said.

That's why it's important to keep generators at least 20 feet away from your house, so that deadly carbon monoxide doesn’t fill it.

The exhaust should also point away from the house. There should only be one major appliance per extension cord.

