With the grim specter of nuclear conflict swirling around the world, there's now a huge demand for potassium iodide pills, a substance that may offer some protection from radiation exposure.

The fears have sparked panic buying of the radiation-blocking tablets, with one U.S. distributor declaring, “We are out of stock.”

The buzz is also growing on social media. Taylor Kenney, who has a prepper TikTok page, keeps a stash of potassium iodide pills. She says she ordered them online a couple years ago.

“At that time they were really cheap. I know now prices have been skyrocketing, because so many people are afraid,” Kenney said.

In a statement, the CDC warns, “People should take potassium iodide only on the advice of public health or emergency management officials.”

Some doctors say the tablets have limited value, like after a nuclear plant disaster.

“This is strictly if there's an accident. It's a stopgap measure, and you shouldn't be taking it continuously,” ER physician Dr. Leigh Vinocur told Inside Edition.

