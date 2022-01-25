President Joe Biden 'Cleared the Air' With Fox News' Peter Doocy After Calling the Reporter a 'Son of a B****'

President Joe Biden has officially “cleared the air” with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy after he appeared to be caught on hot mic Monday calling the journalist a “stupid son of a b****.” An hour after muttering the comment underneath his breath, Biden reportedly called Doocy on his cell phone to address his words.

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal pal,’ and I told him I appreciate him reaching out,” Doocy told Fox commentator Sean Hannity on his show Monday. “He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

Doocy had attempted to ask Biden whether he thinks “inflation is a political liability going into the midterms” during a Monday evening event.

Biden then responded sarcastically, “No, it’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” It is unclear whether he knew his mic was on at the time.

“We went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking,” Doocy said on “Hannity,” recounting his call with the president. “And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."

Now, many media commentators are speaking out about the event.

“I don't think any president should be calling any journalist a dumb son of a b****,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

“These are the people who should be setting examples for our kids and it’s like more examples of men behaving badly and mothers having to clean it up,” Lisa Ling while guest co-hosting "The View."

Doocy’s father, "Fox and Friends" co-host Steve Doocy, said, “I got a feeling Joe Biden’s not going to do that again.”

Peter Doocy, however, didn’t seem quite as concerned.

“The world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now with all of this stuff going on,” he told Hannity. “I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out this evening while he was still at this desk to give me a call and clear the air."

