President Trump Could be Released from Hospital as Early As Monday, Doctors Say, But Questions Linger

After a weekend full of conflicting information regarding President Trump’s health, his doctors now say he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday.

Mr. Trump has been at Walter Reed Military Medical Center since Friday, when he was taken there by Military One after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier last week.

On Sunday, Dr. Brian Garibaldi told reporters during a press conference that the President was given another dose of remdesivir and an initial dose of dexamethasone Saturday and has not yet shown any side effects. The corticosteroid is used to prevent immune complications that Covid-19 can trigger in older patients.

Experts say the introduction of that drug into Mr. Trump’s treatment raises new concerns that he possibly had an inflammatory lung reaction as a result of his coronavirus diagnosis.

President Trump also experienced a drop in his oxygen levels Saturday. His physician, Dr. Sean Conley said even though those levels dipped down to 93%, Mr. Trump said he was not feeling short of breath. Normal oxygen levels are considered to be 96% and above.

However, The Washington Post reports that Dr. Conley would not answer specific questions regarding whether or not Mr. Trump’s lungs have scarring, or if he has or had pneumonia.

Even though his doctors continue painting an optimistic picture of the President’s health, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said officials were very concerned with his health.

On Saturday night, the White House released a pair of photos of Mr. Trump, writing with what appears to be a Sharpie, saying he is continuing to work from Walter Reed.

That same night, President Trump tweeted a four minute-long video of himself from the hospital, saying he feels fine and thanking those who have wished him well.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden was among those who have wished the President and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice since Friday. His camp says he will now be tested more frequently and will take another one later Sunday.

