President Trump Transported to Walter Reed Medical Center Out of ‘Abundance of Caution:’ Report

President Donald Trump has been transported on Marine One to Walter Reed Medical Center “out of abundance of caution,” the White House said in a statement Friday after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House says Trump will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told CNN. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

McEnany said the commander-in-chief “remains in good spirit.”

Just before he was taken to Walter Reed, McEnany tweeted a letter from the president’s physician that he has been placed on a cocktail of antibodies along with vitamins. It noted that he is fatigued after experiencing what White House doctors call “mild symptoms.”

The president is reportedly also experiencing a low fever.

First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus, has a mild cough and headache, according to reports.

