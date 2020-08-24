President Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry Says He Has 'No Principles' in Leaked Audio Recordings

President Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry said her brother had "no principles" in newly released audio recordings. Trump's niece, Mary Trump, covertly conducted the recordings for her new book about the president, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."



"He has no principles. None, none," Trump Barry says in the recording. "You can't trust him."



"His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my god. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s***," the retired federal judge continues.



Mary Trump said she recorded 15 hours of conversations with Trump Barry, the president's older sister, in 2018 and 2019. Trump Barry didn't know she was being taped.

She was also the source of the claim in Mary Trump's book that the president cheated his way into college by having a friend take the SATs for him.

"He got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams," Trump Barry says.



The president didn't seem bothered by the tapes as he spoke to delegates at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina. He brushed off his sister's comments on Twitter, saying "Every day it's something else. Who cares."



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is also dismissing the tapes.

"I mean, what family member tapes another family member for 15 hours, secretly?" Meadows said.



There's been no reaction yet from Trump Barry, who was a no-show Friday at her brother Robert's funeral at the White House.



