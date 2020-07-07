Mary Trump's New Book Claims Her Grandfather Emotionally Abused Donald Trump When He Was Younger: Reports

A new tell-all book written by President Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, reportedly makes the bombshell claim that as a young man, Trump suffered emotional abuse by his own father and that shaped him into the man he is today. Mary also claims the president cheated on his SATs to get into college, according to reports.

The exposé was leaked to CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter ahead of its official release next week.



"Mary Trump practically throws the dictionary at Donald," Stelter said. "Calling him a sociopath. She says she believes the president could be suffering from multiple psychological disorders."

According to Mary, her uncle is a "narcissist" and a "toxic" bully who practices "cheating as a way of life." She reportedly claims the president's worldview is the direct result of "child abuse," "neglect" and "trauma" at the hands of his father — Mary's grandfather — Fred Trump.

"We've never seen anything like this before in modern politics," Stelter said. "To have a member of the sitting president's family writing a scathing, scorching tell-all — calling him a failure and saying it all is because of his family problems."

Mary Trump, a 55-year-old clinical psychologist, calls her uncle a "petty, pathetic little man — ignorant, incapable, out of his depth and lost to his own delusional spin."

Kellyanne Conway came out Tuesday denouncing the book.

"As for books generally, obviously they're not fact checked, nobody's under oath," Conway said. "I know there's always this rush to slap credibility on whoever is getting the president that day."

Trump's Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany added her voice to criticism coming from the White House.

"It's a book of falsehoods and that's about it."

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump's close confidante and former top advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has also written a book, called "Melania & Me," filled with explosive revelations about the fiercely private first lady.

Melania brought Wolkoff on board to help plan Trump's inauguration ball. After she was terminated in 2018, Wolkoff told The New York Times she was "thrown under the bus."

