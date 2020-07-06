Trump Under Fire for Tweets Attacking NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and False COVID-19 Claims

President Trump is going after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, asking him to apologize for what Trump calls the noose "hoax." "Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" Trump tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany even compared Wallace to actor Jussie Smollett, who's facing criminal charges that he allegedly staged a racist attack on himself last year. Smollett insists he's innocent.

"Always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!... Even when it's HATE from the POTUS," Wallace tweeted in response.





To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020





"#WeStandWithBubba," NASCAR tweeted.



Wallace did not report what was believed to be a noose hanging in his garage at Talladega Speedway to authorities, nor did he ever see the rope. Two weeks ago, the FBI concluded that the noose was a garage door pulley. Before the determination, fellow NASCAR drivers supported Wallace in a stirring display of solidarity on the racetrack.

Trump is also under fire for claims that the coronavirus is nearly harmless. "We have tested over 40 million people. But by doing so, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless," Trump said.

The World Health Organization says about 20% of confirmed COVID-19 cases progress to severe disease, including respiratory failure.

