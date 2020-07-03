Herman Cain Hospitalized With the Novel Coronavirus

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been diagnosed with COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, and is recovering in an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement.

Cain was originally diagnosed on Monday, but on Wednesday, the 74-year-old had developed symptoms that required hospitalization. He is said to be doing fine.

"Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert," according to the statement released on Twitter.

Cain, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended President Trump's June 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At least six of the Trump staffers who attended the rally have also tested positive for the virus as well as two Secret Service agents, the New York Times reported.

In a video posted on his site, Cain also said he wore a mask while in groups at the event.

“We honestly have no idea where he contracted it," Dan Calabrese, editor of Cain's website, said Thursday. "I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona, where cases are spiking. I don't think there's any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We'll never know."

