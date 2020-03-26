90-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient on Brink of Death Makes Incredible Recovery

As the coronavirus death roll rises, so too does the number of encouraging stories of patients who have been brought back from the brink of death.

Among them are even some people in high risk populations, including 90-year-old Geneva Wood who miraculously recovered after her family said their goodbyes.

Wood, a great-great grandmother, contracted the virus and was under intensive care at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, where 35 elderly patients have already died. Doctors told her family they had done everything they could and to prepare for the worst.

"Did I think I was gonna die? Yes I did," Wood told Inside Edition. "And you know what, I was ready to die."

As they said their goodbyes, her family brought Wood her favorite homemade potato soup, in a desperate attempt to get her to eat something. Miraculously, Wood survived and was eventually able to leave the hospital.

In another incredible story of survival, 52-year-old Rio Giardineri was struggling to breathe after getting sick.

"My days were done," he told Inside Edition.

He bid his goodbyes to his family, but then recovered after being given hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug showing promising results in treating certain patients.

