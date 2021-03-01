Prince Phillip Transferred to New Hospital for Heart Treatment, Palace Confirms

Prince Phillip has been transferred to a top London hospital and will be treated for infection and undergo heart treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, entered the hospital two weeks ago after feeling “unwell,” the palace initially reported.

He has now been transferred across London from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he will undergo further treatment, which the Palace says he is responding to.

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the Palace said in their statement. "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 and in January, he and Queen Elizabeth II, received their Coronavirus vaccinations.

Last week, the Queen and Duke’s youngest son, Prince Edward, spoke to SKY News and gave an update on his father.

"As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," Edward said. "So we keep our fingers crossed."

