Priscilla Presley said that her last night with daughter Lisa Marie Presley was a celebration in a new interview.

Days before Lisa Marie's death, mother and daughter attended the Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler picked up the Best Actor in a Drama trophy for his work in "Elvis."

In the wake of his victory, Priscilla said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she and Lisa Marie decided to celebrate by attending one of the parties held after the ceremony.

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs,” Priscilla said. “I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’"

Things then took a sudden turn, said Priscilla.

"It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad,'" Priscilla said. "We immediately got up and left.”

Priscilla said that she then received the call soon after that Lisa Marie was in the hospital.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Priscilla said. “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

She also noted in the interview that she "did know there was something not right" in the days before her daughter's death.

Six months after Lisa Marie's sudden death, an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that she had a "small bowel obstruction" that developed "after a previous bariatric surgery years ago."

Bariatric surgery includes gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries, and according to the medical examiner's report, small bowel obstructions like the one Lisa Marie developed are "a known long-term complication after this type of surgery."

Lisa Marie was just 54 at the time of her death.

On the morning of her death, Lisa Marie had been complaining of "severe abdominal pain," according to the autopsy report, and shortly thereafter was found "unresponsive" by a housekeeper.

Lisa Marie had "experienced issues with constipation for years," according to the coroner's report, which also noted that she complained of "feeling feverish and vomiting... for months" but "did not seek medical attention."

Lisa Marie also had a "cosmetic surgery" and was prescribed opioids for pain a few months before her death, said the report.

The autopsy report said that she had "therapeutic levels" of oxycodone in her blood. The late singer was also taking buprenorphine, which treats opioid dependence, and the anti-depressant quetiapine.

The autopsy report said the medications in Lisa Marie's system did not play a role in her death.

In the wake of her death, Priscilla and granddaughter Riley Keough briefly battled over Lisa Marie's estate. In the end, it was decided Riley would control the estate.