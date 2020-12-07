Professional Boxer Suspected of Bludgeoning Her Husband to Death

News 2:13 PM PST, December 7, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Viviane Obenauf during her IBO Women's Super Featherweight World title fight against Terri Harper at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
Viviane Obenauf during her IBO Women's Super Featherweight World title fight against Terri Harper at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images

A former professional boxer is a prime suspect in the murder of her husband in their Switzerland apartment, according to a local newspaper, Blick. Viviane Obenauf, 34, who was born in Brazil, has been accused of bludgeoning her husband to death “with a blunt object," the Daily Star reported.

Obenauf was arrested last week after her 61-year-old husband was found dead, the newspaper reported. Obenauf, who has two World Boxing Federation international titles, was married this past January.

Police were spotted searching a gym owned by Obernauf and the couple’s apartment, the paper reported.

A man who said he had dated Obenauf before said he wasn’t surprised by her arrest.

“She always had two faces. It’s like flicking a switch,” he told Blick.

RELATED STORIES 

Decades-Old Colorado Murder Finally Solved Through DNA Evidence

Dad of Montana Man Accused of Murder Says His Son Deserves the Death Penalty

Alabama Soldier Charged With Murder After Girlfriend's 5-Year-Old Son He Allegedly Forced Out of Car Is Killed