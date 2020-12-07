Professional Boxer Suspected of Bludgeoning Her Husband to Death

A former professional boxer is a prime suspect in the murder of her husband in their Switzerland apartment, according to a local newspaper, Blick. Viviane Obenauf, 34, who was born in Brazil, has been accused of bludgeoning her husband to death “with a blunt object," the Daily Star reported.

Obenauf was arrested last week after her 61-year-old husband was found dead, the newspaper reported. Obenauf, who has two World Boxing Federation international titles, was married this past January.

Police were spotted searching a gym owned by Obernauf and the couple’s apartment, the paper reported.

A man who said he had dated Obenauf before said he wasn’t surprised by her arrest.

“She always had two faces. It’s like flicking a switch,” he told Blick.

