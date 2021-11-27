Professional Violinist in Peru Makes Violins for Kids Using Recycled Material

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:46 AM PST, November 27, 2021

Jesus Peralta wants to share his love of the violin with children in Lima, Peru.

Jesus Peralta is a professional violinist and music teacher turned carpenter of sorts. That’s because he wants to share his love of the violin with children in Lima, Peru.

But he says the only way he can get the instrument into the hands of many future musicians is to make them himself. So he’s been crafting his own violins out of recycled materials.

Wood, plastic bottles, and, of course, string all come together in his workshop for the total cost of about $20 per violin. A lot less than the cost of a real violin, which is about $150

Peralta calls his makeshift instrument a Bottlephone violin.

Throughout his decades-long career, Peralta has played for Luciano Pavarotti among many other world-renowned talents and is now hoping to pass along his passion to the next generation of violinists.  
 

Related Stories

Peru’s Newest Playground Is Constructed From Melted-Down Firearms
Beached Humpback Whale Rescued by Kind Bystanders in Peru
Hundreds of Clowns Line Peruvian Streets for Parade
Archaeologists Find 2,000 Year-Old-Remains Buried in Lima, PeruNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
1

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

News
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
2

80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute

Crime
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
3

Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier

Crime
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
4

2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released

News
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
5

Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony

Offbeat