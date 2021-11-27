Professional Violinist in Peru Makes Violins for Kids Using Recycled Material
Jesus Peralta wants to share his love of the violin with children in Lima, Peru.
Jesus Peralta is a professional violinist and music teacher turned carpenter of sorts. That’s because he wants to share his love of the violin with children in Lima, Peru.
But he says the only way he can get the instrument into the hands of many future musicians is to make them himself. So he’s been crafting his own violins out of recycled materials.
Wood, plastic bottles, and, of course, string all come together in his workshop for the total cost of about $20 per violin. A lot less than the cost of a real violin, which is about $150
Peralta calls his makeshift instrument a Bottlephone violin.
Throughout his decades-long career, Peralta has played for Luciano Pavarotti among many other world-renowned talents and is now hoping to pass along his passion to the next generation of violinists.
