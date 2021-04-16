College student Kristin Smart went missing in 1996 after a party and for years, officials tried to find the answers to her disappearance. In the latest details on the case, prosecutors believe that the young woman was killed in an attempted rape, allegedly committed by a fellow student and that his father allegedly helped hide her body away.

Paul Flores has been charged with first-degree murder and his father, Ruben Flores, who allegedly helped conceal the body, has been charged with accessory after murder, District Attorney Dan Dow said, according to CBS News.

Both father and son were arrested Tuesday. Investigators believe they know where Smart's body was buried but have not publicly disclosed where.

Smart was only 19 years old when she vanished on May 25, 1995. She was on her way back to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo after a party. She ran into Flores, who offered to talk her home, authorities said. Flores then allegedly killed Smart in her dorm room, Dow said.

"We have evidence that we do believe there were other people not yet identified that have had some kind of a criminal act perpetrated on them by Mr. [Paul] Flores," Dow said. "We're concerned about sexual assault."

Dow is urging the public to come forward if they have any information in the Southern California area.

Both Paul and Ruben Flores were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Neither entered a plea, KSBY reported. Attorneys requested that the arraignment be continued to Monday.

Ruben is being held at $250,000. Paul is being held without bail.

Related Stories