Prospective Buyer Who Toured Building Before It Collapsed Says Condition of Parking Garage Made Her Leave
In the parking garage, which was situated directly under the pool, Fiorella Terenz spotted puddles of water and cracks in the ceiling. The woman who ended up buying the unit Terenz toured survived the collapse by running down six flights of stairs.
A prospective buyer who toured the Champlain Towers near Miami before it collapsed says the condition of the building’s parking garage made her want to leave immediately. Fiorella Terenz was interested in buying a newly renovated luxury apartment one year ago.
She captured parts of the tour on video, including the unit’s incredible view, but also noticed that the parking garage, which was situated directly under the pool, had puddles of water and cracks in the ceiling.
“I didn’t want to spend one more minute in that garage — just wanted to get out,” Terenz told Inside Edition.
When asked if her decision not to move into the building may have saved her life, Terenz said, “I have a nightmare. I think about that daily. What if?”
The two-bedroom apartment was sold in December for $600,000 to another woman, who ended up surviving the disaster by running down six flights of stairs as the building was collapsing.
Meanwhile, search teams are working tirelessly to recover those lost in the collapse. Jose Diaz, a Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been giving the nation updates on the disaster, was diagnosed with COVID-19, despite the fact that he was vaccinated.
Everyone who came into contact with Diaz will be tested.
So far, 94 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and 22 are still missing.
