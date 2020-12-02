QAnon Supporters Are Spewing False Claims That Joe Biden's Walking Boot Conceals Ankle Monitoring Device

QAnon believers are at it again. This time, the focus of their bizarre conspiracy theories is Joe Biden's foot.

The President-elect didn't really break his foot while playing with his dog, they claim. Rather, the Democratic winner of the 2020 presidential election was secretly arrested and his walking boot is camouflage for an ankle monitoring device, Newsweek reported.

"Just heard today Biden won't be sworn in. The proof, they say, is Biden's ankle boot, which conceals a GPS ankle bracelet. You see, Biden's already been arrested," wrote one Twitter poster.

Just heard today Biden won't be sworn in. The proof, they say, is Biden's ankle boot, which conceals a GPS ankle bracelet. You see, Biden's already been arrested and Barr's statement contains secret "white hat" code words signaling support for Trump. Just wait. You'll see. SMH. — Technomage (@technomaget) December 1, 2020

Adherents of baseless QAnon theories think Donald Trump has been waging a secret war against the "Deep State" and are regurgitating earlier claims they used against Hillary Clinton and John McCain when injuries they sustained in 2017 required walking boots.

Joe Biden joins the 'Boot Club'...



What's with these boots??

"There is a buzz that the orthopedic boots worn by Hillary Clinton and John McCain may actually be ankle bracelets so that law enforcement can keep track of their whereabouts." https://t.co/BeUUc3Dyyj pic.twitter.com/CDAVOvp4nt — yacht girl (@yachtgirlmm) December 2, 2020

"Amazing how common right ankle injuries are with these criminals," tweeted another follower.

Biden's staff announced over the weekend that the former vice president would likely be wearing a leg and foot brace for several weeks after he suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major.

That sent conspiracy tongues wagging with unsubstantiated claims that Biden had been arrested — for what was unclear — and that he would be forced to concede the November election. The cry reverberated on social media and was taken up by master conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who traveled the country as ballots were being counted, falsely saying there was widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

One of QAnon's top claims is that prominent Democratic leaders will soon be arrested, a moment they refer to as "the storm."

Followers also falsely said that McCain, a revered war hero and former senator from Arizona, didn't really die of brain cancer, but instead killed himself ahead of being tried by a secret military tribunal.

RELATED STORIES

Trying to Convince Someone to Leave Behind QAnon? This Cult Interventionist Knows the Way.

Facebook Announces Ban on All QAnon-Related Content

Half of Trump Supporters Believe in QAnon Conspiracy Theory: Poll