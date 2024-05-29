QR Codes on Gravestones Share Cherished Memories of the Deceased

May 29, 2024

“I love that anybody that goes to his grave site, they can get to know the man that’s laid to rest there,” Christie Askew, whose husband, Daniel, passed away from Huntington’s disease, tells Inside Edition.

Some families are remembering their dearly departed with the help a QR affixed to headstones.

One mother shared her experience on social media of going to a cemetery to visit her three children who were killed by a drunk driver. She relived cherished memories with her kids.

Medallions with a QR code place on headstones allow for visitors to view photos and videos of the deceased.

“We have a lot of families that really do it to help bring kind of closure to what they’re going through,” Turning Hearts founder and CEO Brian Kunz tells Inside Edition.

Christie Askew’s husband, Daniel, passed away from Huntington’s disease two years ago. The QR code has helped keep Daniel’s memory alive for their children.

“I love that anybody that goes to his grave site, they can get to know the man that’s laid to rest there, not just a name and some dates, but they get to know him,” Christie tells Inside Edition. “He would love it.”

