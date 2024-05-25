How Therapy Dogs in California Are Helping Kids Improve Literacy and Gain Confidence

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
May 25, 2024

Not only are dogs adorable, but studies say that petting one is a great way to reduce blood pressure. In addition, they lower cholesterol, reduce stress and boost moods, according to the American Heart Association.

Orange County Animals Allies in southern California is putting dogs to work while also helping kids become more confident. Luckily for the pups, being cute and just being present is all that’s needed to get their job done.

The therapy dogs are tasked with comforting elementary kids. It’s all part of a “Canine Literacy” program, which experts say is helping improve mental health, relieve anxiety and give the kids confidence to read better. 

“Some children have difficulty in the classroom reading aloud,” Barbara Murphy, an Orange County Animal Allies volunteer, told KCBS. 

“They’re afraid they’re going to be judged," she said. And for some children, they're afraid their schoolmates "are going to laugh at them. And our dogs provide that nonjudgmental environment, where they can make mistakes and the dog’s not going to correct them.”

Melissa Rowland has noticed a difference in her 8-year-old daughter Ava’s confidence after being in the program for a year, she told KCBS. 

“She has, this year, come out of her shell,” she said. “She’s in a play, and kind of getting into performing things that before, she was a little bit more shy. So I really think it’s the dogs.”

