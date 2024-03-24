How Therapy Featuring Horses, Cows and Dogs Is Helping People Work Through Their Problems and Stresses

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:00 AM PDT, March 24, 2024

Euroa Horse Park says people partaking in therapy there are forging relationships with the animals and it helps people “gain better control and understanding of our words, emotions and actions.”

The Euroa Horse Park in Victoria, Australia, offers animal-assisted learning and therapy.

Forging relationships with the animals help people “gain better control and understanding of our words, emotions and actions," the organization says. 

Karl McKeown was born with cerebral palsy and scoliosis. He survived a brain aneurysm four years ago. Animal-assisted therapy has been part of his recovery.

"I come through the gates, and I go into 'ahh,' relaxed,” he told AuBC. “And it does make you think, you have to slow down. They don’t come up to your speed, you’ve got to go back to theirs and it does give you a whole new focus.”

Along with dogs and horses, Euroa has enlisted the calming presence of cows in its therapy services.

Animal-assisted therapy has been embraced by some mental and physical health providers.

“There are a number of countries in Europe that already have legislation in place that stipulates how many hours of training and that sort of thing," psychologist Melanie Jones told reporters. 

While many have seen successes with animal-assisted therapy, some say more evidence is needed to definitely rule on the efficacy.

“The field is really in its infancy, and a lot more research is needed," professor Sue Cotton of Orygen Youth Mental Health said.

