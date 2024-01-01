Therapy Cat With 3 Legs Visits Ohio Hospitals, Schools, and Nursing Homes

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:27 AM PST, January 1, 2024

Juanita Mengel is missing a leg and so is her cat Lola-Pearl, but together they spread happiness and care as a therapy cat team in Ohio.

In the US there are only about 200 registered therapy cat teams through non-profit organization Pet Partners.

Juanita Mengel is missing a leg and so is her cat Lola-Pearl, but together, they spread happiness and care as a therapy cat team in Ohio.

“It's a really rewarding experience. You know, I get just as much out of it as the people that I visit,” Mengel told CBS News.

Both Mengel and Lola-Pearl use prosthetics to make getting around easier. Together they share their stories of surviving and thriving with people in schools, nursing homes, and hospitals.

Taylor Chastain Griffin of Pet Partners also spoke about the project.

“The goal of a therapy animal intervention is to share the love, the warmth of an animal, to assist in whatever treatment objectives already exist for the client or the person receiving the services,” she said. “It's a really rewarding experience. You know, I get just as much out of it as the people that I visit.”

Related Stories

Over 654,000 Pets Relinquished to Animal Shelters in 2023
Teen Who Rescued Drowning Woman Gets Full Scholarship
Rare Gold Coin Placed in Salvation Army Bucket in Vermont
18-Year-Old Amputee Gets New Bionic Arms and Regains IndependenceNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
1

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
3

Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff

Crime
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
4

Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit

Crime
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
5

New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops

Crime